Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Harpoon Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors 824 2753 6025 258 2.58

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million N/A -0.45 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.91 million -1.28

Harpoon Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin expressing tumors, as well as other products targeting tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

