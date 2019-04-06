Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,014 ($26.32) price target (down previously from GBX 2,050 ($26.79)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,700.25 ($22.22).

HL opened at GBX 2,057 ($26.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,594 ($20.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,779 ($23.25), for a total value of £308,585.34 ($403,221.40).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

