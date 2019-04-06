Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 27,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $307.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.15.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.41). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

