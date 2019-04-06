Guyana Goldfields (GUYFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Monday, December 17th.

GUYFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Guyana Goldfields has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

