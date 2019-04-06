Guardant Health (GH) PT Raised to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of GH opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $8,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $13,612,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

