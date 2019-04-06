GrubHub (GRUB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.74.

GrubHub stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $66,740.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,298 shares of company stock valued at $344,320 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

