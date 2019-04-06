Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gritstone Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

59.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million -$64.78 million -2.16 Gritstone Oncology Competitors $897.63 million $190.91 million -1.28

Gritstone Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gritstone Oncology Competitors 824 2753 6025 258 2.58

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.