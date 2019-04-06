GreenMed Price Up 130.4% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $45,623.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 130.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

