Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a mkt perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE GHL opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 149,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 125,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

