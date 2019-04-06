Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $331.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.31 million to $344.46 million. Green Dot posted sales of $315.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,329. Green Dot has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,377,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,529.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,192. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.