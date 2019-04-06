Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,065 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,065 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,065 Shares of General Electric (GE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/greatmark-investment-partners-inc-sells-36065-shares-of-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.