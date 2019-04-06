Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $216,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.68. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 66.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $4,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,300 shares of company stock worth $22,536,799. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

