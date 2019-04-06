Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $260,000 Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 163,583 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 354,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

