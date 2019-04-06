Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $245,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NYSE OMF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.51. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.46 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.30%. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

