Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essendant were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essendant in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ESND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Essendant from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESND opened at $12.80 on Friday. Essendant Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

