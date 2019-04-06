Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,650 LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in LGI Homes by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in LGI Homes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 15.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,297,531.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,584,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $686,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,262. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

