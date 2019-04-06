Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,341 KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KEYW by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,887,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KEYW by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 282,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KEYW by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 50,913 shares during the period.

KEYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of KEYW in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of KEYW stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KEYW Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYW Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

