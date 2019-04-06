Golos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,716.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Golos has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a total market capitalization of $689,865.00 and $46,716.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golos Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golos’ official website is golos.io

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

