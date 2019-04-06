Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.65.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 3,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

