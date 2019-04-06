Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (G) a €14.15 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €14.15 ($16.45) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.80 ($18.37) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.52 ($19.21).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

