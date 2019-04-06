Golden Star Resources, Ltd (GSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Star Resources.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

GSS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 271,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,438. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.