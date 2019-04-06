Golar LNG Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 449 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

