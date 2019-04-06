Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

GMLP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 449,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,864. The company has a market cap of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

