Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

IVW stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

