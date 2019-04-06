Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,241,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 441,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $250,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,327,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,293,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,648,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,373,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokota Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,203,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

