Gerresheimer (GXI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.34 ($79.46).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €69.55 ($80.87) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

