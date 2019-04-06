Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Weight Watchers International worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weight Watchers International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Weight Watchers International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $98.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $21.03 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.19 million.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

