Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

