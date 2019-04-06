Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in LCI Industries (LCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of LCI Industries worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,433,000 after purchasing an additional 130,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

