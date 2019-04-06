GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00010217 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $4,550.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.01814816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002454 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

