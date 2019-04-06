Gentex (GNTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

