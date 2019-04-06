Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,262.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $3.75 million and $14,262.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

