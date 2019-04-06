Gems Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,433.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $17,433.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00384684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.01652090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00264278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00425679 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

