Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $969.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $982.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $959.70 million. Gartner posted sales of $963.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 242,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,361. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Gartner has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $161.21.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $271,097.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,082.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.