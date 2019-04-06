Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Gain Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,058.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,812 shares of company stock valued at $84,175. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 160,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.