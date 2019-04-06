Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Announces Dividend of $0.12 (GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 8.55 ($0.11) on Friday.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

