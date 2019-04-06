FY2020 EPS Estimates for Roots Corporation (ROO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roots in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.