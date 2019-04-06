Fulton Bank N.A. Has $214,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

DE stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/fulton-bank-n-a-has-214000-holdings-in-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.