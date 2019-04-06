Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,273,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 883,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $109.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $108,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,507 shares of company stock worth $37,454,557 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

