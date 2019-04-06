Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.76.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $195.24 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $863,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,689,161. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

