FRP (FRPH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

FRPH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a PE ratio of 160.10 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 420.95% and a return on equity of 1.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of FRP by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 700,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FRP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 454,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

