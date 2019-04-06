Franklin Covey (FC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.72 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83, a PEG ratio of 810.46 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

