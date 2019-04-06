Franco Nevada’s (FNV) Average Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their average rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.29.

FNV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,518. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after buying an additional 1,094,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,087,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,230,000 after buying an additional 142,999 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

