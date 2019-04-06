Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Forrester Research reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.45 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $114,345.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107 shares in the company, valued at $155,412.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock worth $705,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

