Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FTSV opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Get Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (FTSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 26th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/foresight-solar-infrastructure-vct-plc-ftsv-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-3-on-april-26th.html.

About Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc, formerly Foresight Solar VCT PLC, is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in developing photovoltaic solar. The Company is investigating opportunities for investments in businesses in the energy industry, particularly where there are synergies with its operations.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.