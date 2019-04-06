Fmr LLC Has $258.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,638 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $258,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $72.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

