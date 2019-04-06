Fmr LLC Acquires 260,990 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.70% of Primerica worth $239,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $126.95 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $375,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,995,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

