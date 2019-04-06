Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Given a $39.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $39.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,196,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 229,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.