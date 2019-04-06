Flowserve Corp (FLS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLS stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

