Flex Pharma (FLKS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Flex Pharma stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Flex Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,619.12% and a negative return on equity of 157.65%.

In other Flex Pharma news, major shareholder Boston Foundation, Inc. sold 263,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.94% of Flex Pharma worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

